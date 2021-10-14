APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of American Water Works worth $85,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

