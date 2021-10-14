APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $79,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,518.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,192.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30,368.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,785.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,593.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.