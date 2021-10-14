Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 51,516 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,392,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161,850 shares of company stock worth $128,525,656. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

