Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.29% of Apollo Global Management worth $1,197,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO stock opened at $66.04 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $66.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $6,834,790.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,161,850 shares of company stock worth $128,525,656. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

