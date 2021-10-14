AppCoins 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $754,570.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $754,570.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00227625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00094463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,579,311 coins and its circulating supply is 244,579,310 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

