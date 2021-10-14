Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.09. 474,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.46. The company has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 31.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 163,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

