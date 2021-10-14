Applied Optoelectronics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,897 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical daily volume of 556 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

