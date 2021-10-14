Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.43. Applied UV has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied UV by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.