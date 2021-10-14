APR Coin Price Tops $0.0014 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $19,012.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00122432 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,903,987 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.