AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

AptarGroup has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The stock had a trading volume of 215,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,553. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.