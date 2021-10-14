Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Up 1%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.92. 318,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 144,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.