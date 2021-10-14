Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Research Coverage Started at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.81% from the stock’s current price.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

