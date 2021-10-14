Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

