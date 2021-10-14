Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.13.

Several analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.