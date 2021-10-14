Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 220,582 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 13.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ares Capital worth $25,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,644. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.