Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Volume Tops $504,505.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $504,505.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00116868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,398.14 or 1.00130123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.60 or 0.06381560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

