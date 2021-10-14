Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $1,356,605.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,504.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,414 shares of company stock worth $80,215,418. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $388.74. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.35 and a 12-month high of $384.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

