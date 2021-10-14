Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

