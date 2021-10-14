Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

ATZAF stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

