Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE ATZ traded up C$7.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,546. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.24. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$18.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.