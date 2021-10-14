Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a 1 year low of $95.95 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.