Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,957 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 193,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.45. 393,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.67. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

