Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AT1. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.27 ($8.55).

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.97 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.37 and a 200 day moving average of €6.52. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

