Arqma Trading Up 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Arqma has a total market cap of $857,494.43 and $61,035.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.93 or 0.06603562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.79 or 0.00318595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.64 or 0.01043901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00468957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00338295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00299728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,031,166 coins and its circulating supply is 10,986,622 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

