Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $2,770,060.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $115,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

