Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $84.86

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $84.86, but opened at $90.00. Arvinas shares last traded at $89.46, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,724,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,133 shares of company stock valued at $25,840,179. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

