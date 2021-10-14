Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.