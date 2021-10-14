Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 211.9% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.33.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.