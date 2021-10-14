ASD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.15 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $275.79 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00217784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00096582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

