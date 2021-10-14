Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of APWC opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

