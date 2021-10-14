ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $16.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

