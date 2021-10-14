ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $802.75.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $744.42 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $808.38 and its 200-day moving average is $721.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

