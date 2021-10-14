ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $34.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $778.53. The stock had a trading volume of 73,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,470. ASML has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $808.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $319.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.