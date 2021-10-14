Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass Purchases 2,350 Shares

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Director Douglas Kass bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $12,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Kass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Douglas Kass bought 450 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $2,619.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Douglas Kass bought 150 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $865.50.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Douglas Kass purchased 950 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $5,424.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Kass purchased 600 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $3,450.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Douglas Kass purchased 1,200 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $6,684.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Douglas Kass bought 10,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Douglas Kass bought 4,750 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Douglas Kass purchased 11,000 shares of Aspen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Douglas Kass bought 19,500 shares of Aspen Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $106,665.00.

ASPU opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

