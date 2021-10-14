Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

AZPN traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,282. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

