Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

