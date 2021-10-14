Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. Assurant has a 12 month low of $118.58 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.