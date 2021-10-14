Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASTE stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $14,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

