Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Astika stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Astika has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Get Astika alerts:

About Astika

Astika Holdings, Inc engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses related to textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on January 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Astika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.