Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) Short Interest Down 62.5% in September

Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Astika stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Astika has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.
About Astika
