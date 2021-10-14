Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.03. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 22,468 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

