Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $9.03. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 22,468 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.