ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Up 0.2%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 2,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 7,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.06.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.