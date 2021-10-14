Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Atento alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atento by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atento in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATTO traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Atento has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Atento had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.