Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.02

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 4884675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.11 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.