Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0011

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $50,456.44 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,366,054 coins and its circulating supply is 44,187,156 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

