Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.58. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 285.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.