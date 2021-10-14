ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the September 15th total of 388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATIF stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ATIF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ATIF in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATIF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

