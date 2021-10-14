AT&T (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AT&T stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

