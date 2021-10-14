Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.05 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $830.90 million and $23.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00003520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.92 or 0.00240676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.