Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,599 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of AEACU stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,551. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

