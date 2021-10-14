Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 57.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.