Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $$7.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.
Autogrill Company Profile
