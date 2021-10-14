Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 712,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATGSF remained flat at $$7.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

